Left Menu

Forming the future of manufacturing

IMTEX Forming 2024, organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), was inaugurated on January 19, 2024, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:21 IST
Forming the future of manufacturing
Forming the future of manufacturing. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5: IMTEX Forming 2024, organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), was inaugurated on January 19, 2024, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar was invited as the Guest of Honour at the Inauguration Ceremony of IMTEX FORMING 2024. The exhibition was inaugurated by C K Venkataraman (MD, Titan Company Limited) and Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar (CMD, Kirloskar Systems Limited). Jamshyd N Godrej (Chairman-Exhibitions, IMTMA), Rajendra S Rajamane (President, IMTMA), Mohini Kelkar (VP, IMTMA), and Jibak Dasgupta (DG & CEO, IMTMA, and BIEC) shared the dais at the inauguration. IMTEX Forming 2024 demonstrates the strengths, capability, and skills of the metal forming machine tool industry and its determination to succeed in a competitive open market. Occupying a premier position in Asia, the exhibition is an ecosystem that spurs manufacturing growth.

At the event, Kirloskar briefly spoke on the potential of this industry to grow and how her husband, Vikram Kirloskar, was very supportive of IMTEX and of metal forming and manufacturing technologies. Asia's largest metal forming and manufacturing technology exhibition saw over 625 exhibitors from 20 countries. The exhibition space was 45,000 sq meters, and more than 500 machines were displayed. Over 4,000 business visitors, decision-makers, and over 200 industry delegations were expected and visited.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024