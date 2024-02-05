HRTC to ply buses from Una to Vrindavan for devotees' convenience: Mukesh Agnihotri

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday said the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will ply buses from Una to Vrindavan for the convenience of devotees.

Agnihotri, who participated in the 13-day long religious gathering at Baba Bal Ji Ashram and inaugurated the grand procession by carrying the palanquins of Radha Krishna on his shoulders, said the HRTC bus route from Una to Vrindavan will soon be operated.

The deputy chief minister, who also bowed his head at Radha Krishna Temple Kotla Kalan and also took blessings from Baba Bal Ji Maharaj, said the Congress-led government is all set to promote religious tourism across the state. The deputy chief minister said the gods and goddesses reside in every corner of Una district.

Agnihotri said there are grand temples at many places in the district which are the centers of faith of the local people.

Mata Chintpurni Temple, Dera Baba Rudra Nand Ji Maharaj Ashram and Baba Bal Ji Maharaj Ashram have been helping the people for a long time by taking them on the path of religion and connecting them to the feet of god and also working to propagate Sanatan Dharma, he added.

Speaking on occasion, Baba Bal Ji Maharaj urged the government to start the HRTC bus service from Baba Bal Ashram to Vrindavan. Every religious event organised in the ashram gets full support from the government and administration to ensure it is held in a better and systematic manner, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)