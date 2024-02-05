Left Menu

Delhi govt sanctions Rs 280 crore towards pensions of retired DTC employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has sanctioned around Rs 280 crore for payment of pensions to more than 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) pending from September to January.

The retired DTC employees had approached the government multiple times for the release of their pensions.

''About Rs 280 crore has been sanctioned for payment of pending pension of more than 20,000 retired pensioner employees of DTC from September to January. The pending pension will be transferred to the pensioners' accounts within the next two to three days,'' Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

The Delhi government's finance department released grants of Rs 650 crore to the DTC last week, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

