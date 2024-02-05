FAA says 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes inspected

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday nearly 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes at two U.S. airlines have been inspected and returned to service following a mid-air emergency.

The FAA lifted the grounding of MAX 9 airplanes on Jan. 24 after it halted flights following the cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines jet. The FAA said 78 of 79 United Airlines MAX 9 planes have been inspected and returned to service and 57 of 65 Alaska MAX 9 planes.

