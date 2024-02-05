Left Menu

FAA says 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes inspected

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 22:29 IST
FAA says 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes inspected
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday nearly 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes at two U.S. airlines have been inspected and returned to service following a mid-air emergency.

The FAA lifted the grounding of MAX 9 airplanes on Jan. 24 after it halted flights following the cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines jet. The FAA said 78 of 79 United Airlines MAX 9 planes have been inspected and returned to service and 57 of 65 Alaska MAX 9 planes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 9

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024