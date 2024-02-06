Left Menu

Russia says it downs seven Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region

Kyiv has said that targeting Russia's military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's overall war efforts. In January, Moscow accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down a military plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers over the region.

Russia's air defence systems destroyed seven Ukraine-launched drones over the southwestern region of Belgorod, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday after the region's governor said that the city of Gubkin was under a drone attack. No drone reached its target, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties from the attack on Gubkin but four houses were damaged by drone debris, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine have often come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the two-year war that started with Russia's full-scale invasion on Ukraine. Kyiv has said that targeting Russia's military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's overall war efforts.

In January, Moscow accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down a military plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers over the region. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied that it downed the plane, and has demanded proof of who was on board.

