Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani restores health of 4-year-old girl by removing 15cm Cancerous Liver tumour

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani successfully performed a complicated surgery on a girl aged four, to remove a large malignant tumour from her liver. The medical team, led by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, Director Multiorgan Transplant, Advanced GI and HPB surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani showcased exceptional expertise and dedication, ensuring a positive outcome for the young patient.

The young girl was admitted to the hospital due to fever and abdominal pain. Subsequent tests revealed a diagnosis of left hepatoblastoma (Liver Cancer which was a 15cm tumour in liver) and underwent laparoscopic left hepatectomy (Removal of the tumour from the liver tissues) followed by chemotherapy. Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, Director, Multiorgan Transplant, Advanced GI and HPB surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani said, " Childhood cancers in the 0-14 age group contribute to 4.0% of all the cancers. Surgery plays a key role in treating paediatric liver cancers, where the tumour is completely removed which is then followed by Chemotherapy. The procedure also involves the expertise of surgeon, anaesthetists and post-surgery care to prevent complications and infections. This procedure stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our medical team and the strength of our patient. We have the state-of-the-art facility and infrastructure to handle complex Paediatric Hepatobiliary surgeries and Hepatobiliary surgeries including cancer surgeries and Paediatric Liver transplants at an affordable cost."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, said " Our aim is to deliver the best healthcare to the people. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and dedicated medical professionals stand as a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare. I commend the efforts and expertise of Dr Swaminathan Sambandam and his team for successfully performing the surgery thereby helping the young girl fight cancer. We wish the girl a hale and hearty future." The 4-year-old patient, who underwent the left hepatectomy, is now undergoing follow up chemotherapy and on the path to recovery. The family expressed their gratitude for the compassionate care and support provided by Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani throughout the entire process.

The hospital extends its appreciation to the entire medical team involved in the surgery and emphasizes its ongoing commitment to advancing medical excellence, particularly in paediatric surgeries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)