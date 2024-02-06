FAA chief to meet with airline CEOs Wednesday on aviation safety issues

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is meeting with airline chief executives and other senior industry leaders on reducing risks and discussing safety trends.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker disclosed the planned meeting Tuesday at a U.S. House hearing that is expected to include major passenger airline CEOs. Whitaker said the meeting will focus on "how we can share information more transparently and improve our safety management systems."

