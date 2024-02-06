Left Menu

Pakistan approves plan to sell PIA airline on eve of election

"These steps will help attract the investors toward PIA," the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding that the transaction adviser Ernst & Young had completed a plan for the financial restructuring of the loss-making airline. The plan to tie an incoming government's hands on privatisation underscores the economic challenges a new administration will face under tough conditions imposed by an International Monetary Fund bailout, with the South Asian nation of 241 million people reeling from decades-high inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:26 IST
Pakistan approves plan to sell PIA airline on eve of election

Pakistan's caretaker cabinet approved a privatisation plan for loss-making Pakistan International Airlines on Tuesday, days after the country's election panel directed it to refrain from making any final deal. The cabinet's approval is a crucial pre-requisite to taking the airline to market for a sale, which the election panel said should be put on hold until it has reviewed the plan.

However, the interim government has recently sealed the plan to put the national carrier up for sale, Reuters reported last week. "These steps will help attract the investors toward PIA," the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding that the transaction adviser Ernst & Young had completed a plan for the financial restructuring of the loss-making airline.

The plan to tie an incoming government's hands on privatisation underscores the economic challenges a new administration will face under tough conditions imposed by an International Monetary Fund bailout, with the South Asian nation of 241 million people reeling from decades-high inflation. The cabinet gave its approval on the recommendation of Pakistan's privatisation commission, a body assigned to sell off all loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The restructuring plan has split PIA into two entities. One 'clean' one will be offered up for sale and the other will be parked in a holding company with legacy debt, which includes negative equity of 825 billion rupees ($2.95 billion) in loans, creditors' money and losses.

The statement from the prime minister's office said the plan which had been approved would "divide the PIA into two companies, TopCo and HoldCo". It said PIA's core operations, engineering, ground handling, cargo, flight kitchen and training will be part of TopCo, while its precision engineering complex, PIA investment Ltd and other departments and properties will be included in HoldCo.

Pakistan agreed with the IMF last June to overhaul the SOEs under a deal for a $3 billion bailout and the outgoing government decided to privatise PIA just weeks after signing it. The caretaker cabinet, which took office in August to oversee this week's election, was empowered by the outgoing parliament to take any steps needed to meet the budgetary targets agreed with the IMF.

PIA has liabilities of 785 billion Pakistani rupees ($2.8 billion) and accumulated losses of 713 billion rupees ($2.55 billion) as of June last year. Progress on privatisation will be a key issue if the new government goes back to the IMF once the current bailout programme expires in March, analysts say. ($1 = 279.2500 Pakistani rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024