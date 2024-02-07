U.S. National Transportation Safety Board publishes preliminary report on Alaska 737 MAX 9

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday published its preliminary report on a January Alaska Airlines incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX where an air panel blew out in mid-flight, according to the agency's website.

The Jan. 5 incident has become a safety and reputational crisis for the U.S. planemaker that will slow aircraft production and risk it ceding further market share to rival Airbus. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)