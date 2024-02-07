U.S. National Transportation Safety Board publishes preliminary report on Alaska 737 MAX 9
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 00:52 IST
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday published its preliminary report on a January Alaska Airlines incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX where an air panel blew out in mid-flight, according to the agency's website.
The Jan. 5 incident has become a safety and reputational crisis for the U.S. planemaker that will slow aircraft production and risk it ceding further market share to rival Airbus. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alaska Airlines found loose bolts on 'many' MAX 9 airplanes -CEO
Alaska Airlines resumes flying Boeing 737 MAX 9 after inspections
Alaska Airlines has begun flying Boeing Max 9 jetliners again for the first time Friday
BRIEF-Signs Suggest Alaska Airlines Plane Lacked Bolts When It Left Boeing Factory - WSJ