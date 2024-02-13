JAIN International Residential School successfully hosts its Parent Engagement Programme in Bengaluru

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru successfully hosted its signature parent's engagement program (PEP) in Bangalore on Sunday 4th February 2024 at Hotel Royal Orchid, Golf Avenue, Domlur, Bengaluru. The programme went live in the presence of Dr. Bharatish Rao, Secretary Principal at RVD College of Management and Information Technology. Around 200+ people including prospective students, existing students and alumni and their families from the city attended the interactive PEP organized by JIRS.

The main objective of the program was to lay a common platform for both JIRS alumni and parents of prospective students and parents from the city to engage with each other to understand the concept of residential schools and the holistic education and student development it offers. JIRS during the PEP in the city showcased parents and their wards the brand's 25 years of legacy in creating global leaders. Rudra Sharma - COO JIRS, said," We were delighted by the results of parental involvement in PEP Bangalore this year. Bengaluru has consistently been a pivotal market for JIRS, given our school's establishment in the city. This program provided parents with insights into the extensive services our school provides, alongside opportunities to engage with esteemed alumni. Their firsthand testimonials instilled confidence in prospective families considering admission to a residential school, particularly JIRS. Our aim is to foster the growth of our student community amidst evolving landscapes and to cultivate internal development, thereby extending our global impact. "

JIRS is recognised as a truly international standard school with students from across India and many other countries. Children are raised with strong roots of Indian culture and values, with international academic exposure, focusing on holistic development, in a homely gurukul environment with world class sprawling green pollution free campus. One of the key and important highlights at the JIRS campus is their world-class infrastructure facilities for sports. With an amalgamation of more than 30 playing areas for all major indoor and outdoor games, with qualified professional coaches training students for the national and international level, the school gives sports a dominant presence.

JIRS ensures a great training environment with experienced fitness experts and participation in multiple school and national level tournaments which offer a perfect platform for the students to grow and develop a bright future. The complete boarding school concept makes children independent, bold, mentally, and emotionally strong, develops strong interpersonal relationship skills and makes them appreciate the diversity of children from various places and thoughts. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)