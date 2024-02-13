Arkade Group's 'Spoken Fest 2024' Hailed as a Resounding Success

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Arkade Group, a pioneer in creating family-centric living spaces, is thrilled to announce the grand success of 'Spoken Fest 2024', held at the JIO World Garden on February 3rd and 4th. This spectacular event, a hallmark of cultural expression, welcomed over 15,000 guests, transcending the boundaries of art and community.

'Spoken Fest 2024', presented by Arkade, is a celebration of words, voices, and stories. This multi-stage performing arts festival stretched over two days, offering a rich tapestry of emotions ranging from laughter and tears to awe and thoughtfulness, all under the theme of togetherness. The festival was a platform for music, theatre, poetry, and storytelling, creating a vibrant mosaic of artistic expression. Speaking on the event's success, Mr. Arpit V Jain, Director, Arkade Group said, "Spoken Fest 2024, under Arkade Group's patronage, was a grand spectacle of emotions and artistry. This festival aligns perfectly with our Family First initiative, reflecting our commitment to fostering community, creativity, and warmth."

Family First initiative emphasizes homes where rooms are shaped by love, corridors resound with laughter, and family moments are treasured. At Arkade, every detail is crafted to inspire and cherish unique family moments, painting a masterpiece of memories. "At Arkade, we don't just build homes; we craft havens where families create and cherish memories. This festival was an extension of our vision, bringing people together to celebrate life, laughter, and love," Mr. Jain further added.

The festival saw participants stepping into a world of boundless joy. Over 75+ artists graced the stage, creating an atmosphere of artistic euphoria. The event was not just a spectacle of performances but also a communal space where visitors engaged in captivating stories and immersed themselves in a world of words. In addition to the stellar performances, the festival included a variety of engaging activities such as food stalls, LIVE workshops, and a flea market making it a holistic family event. Day 1 of the festival featured stunning performances by singers Rekha & Vishal Bhardwaj, comedians Zakir Khan and Varun Grower, and poet Hussain Haidry, among other prominent celebrities like Shikha Talsania and Mithila Parkar. Day 2 continued the enchantment with performances by The Yellow Diary, Alok Vaid-Menon, Nikita Gill, Niharika NM, Abish Mathew, Mallika Dua, Swanand Kirkire, and celebrities including Amol Parashar, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Chitrangda Singh.

'Spoken Fest 2024' was a testament to Arkade Group's commitment to celebrating unique families and creating experiences that resonate with people from all walks of life. The event was not just an artistic gathering but a landmark in fostering community spirit and shared experiences. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)