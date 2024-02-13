Left Menu

ASI to undertake plastering work at Bibi Ka Maqbara

Plastering work will be undertaken wherever necessary, he said. The cost estimates are being prepared and will be sent for final sanction, he added.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:30 IST
ASI to undertake plastering work at Bibi Ka Maqbara
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake plastering work on the minarets of Bibi Ka Maqbara in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to give the monument a fresh look, an official said on Tuesday.

The work will commence after April and may take six to 12 months to complete, the ASI official said.

The 17th-century monument, which resembles Agra's Taj Mahal, was built for Dilras Banu Begum, the first wife of Emperor Aurangzeb, near Kham river.

Each of the four minarets is nearly 31 meters tall, and these have blackened over the years, and the plaster has come loose in some places, the official said.

''The minarets will be cleaned and checked for seepages. Plastering work will be undertaken wherever necessary,'' he said. The cost estimates are being prepared and will be sent for final sanction, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024