Truck driver, helper killed in road accident in Faridabad

A truck driver and his helper died after their vehicle caught fire and rammed into a toll plaza on Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway on Tuesday, police said.At around 3 am, the truck coming from Palwal went out of control and crashed into Maujpur toll plaza and caught fire. Their families have been informed.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At around 3 am, the truck coming from Palwal went out of control and crashed into Maujpur toll plaza and caught fire. The vehicle was overloaded with gravel, ASI Vinod Kumar said.

The driver and his helper got stuck inside the vehicle and were charred to death, police said, adding their bodies were recovered by the firefighters and police and sent for post-mortem at BK hospital.

The two men were residents of Mewat. Their families have been informed. Further probe is underway, the ASI said.

