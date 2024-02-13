Left Menu

Conflicting Reports Emerge as 2 Boats Collide on Congo River; Death Toll Unclear

Another local official, Eliezer Ntambwe, at first said dozens were dead but later said the toll wasnt clear.It was not known what caused the boats loaded with people and goods to collide.Horrified residents watched from the riverbank.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 13-02-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 23:52 IST
Conflicting Reports Emerge as 2 Boats Collide on Congo River; Death Toll Unclear
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Two boats have collided on the Congo River in western Congo, local officials said, giving conflicting accounts on deaths.

Alexis Mampa, chief of the Maluku municipality, said no one died in the collision Monday east of Congo's capital of Kinshasa. Another local official, Eliezer Ntambwe, at first said dozens were dead but later said the toll wasn't clear.

It was not known what caused the boats loaded with people and goods to collide.

Horrified residents watched from the riverbank. A video seen by The Associated Press shows people flailing in the water while small boats move towards them.

Deadly boating accidents occur frequently in Congo as crews often overload small wooden vessels. Rivers are key to transport in the vast central African country with some of the world's least developed road infrastructure. Most river traffic is run by small, informal operators, and officials have warned that adherence to maritime regulations is poor.

In January, most of the 50 passengers aboard a wooden boat that capsized on a lake in eastern Congo were presumed dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024