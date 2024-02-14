Left Menu

European shares rise as soft UK inflation print lifts sentiment

European shares edged higher on Wednesday as a softer-than-expected UK inflation print boosted hopes of imminent rate cuts by the Bank of England, while investors looked ahead to more economic data from euro zone later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0813 GMT, while UK's benchmark index gained 0.5% after British consumer price inflation grew at a slower pace than expected in January.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:58 IST
European shares rise as soft UK inflation print lifts sentiment

European shares edged higher on Wednesday as a softer-than-expected UK inflation print boosted hopes of imminent rate cuts by the Bank of England, while investors looked ahead to more economic data from euro zone later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0813 GMT, while UK's benchmark index gained 0.5% after British consumer price inflation grew at a slower pace than expected in January. Investors will now shift focus to GDP data from the euro area, due at 1000 GMT, which is expected to show that the region's economy grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter, unchanged from a year-ago period.

ABN Amro was among the top performers, rising nearly 6% after the Dutch lender reported fourth-quarter net interest income slightly above expectations. Shares of Coca-Cola HBC climbed 5.6% as the Switzerland-based bottler forecast its annual profit to expand after reporting a record 2023 full-year profit.

Thyssenkrupp slid 4.8% after the company cut its annual sales and net profit forecast, blaming softening demand and prices at its materials and steel divisions. Heineken slumped 5% as the Dutch brewer forecast operating profit growth of low- to high-single digits in 2024, citing volatility in geopolitics and economic conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024