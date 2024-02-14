Left Menu

Mother-son killed in road accident in UP

The accused driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, they said.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old woman and her son died after their motorcycle was hit by a pickup van here on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) DK Srivastav said Umesh Yadav (30) and his mother Binda Devi died on the spot. The accident happened in Khijirpur village. The accused driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, they said.

