The new terminal building in the second phase in an area of 14,047 sqm has been developed, taking the overall area of the terminal of the airport to 42,776 sqm.The airport now will be able to serve 3,240 passengers during peak hours with an annual serving capacity of 47 lakh passengers, AAI said in a release.Scindia said the new terminal building is a combination of culture, nature and modern architecture, which will strengthen industries, generate more employment and boost tourism in the area.The airport has a runway of length 2,140 metres and an apron with 20 parking bays.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:46 IST
New terminal building inaugurated at Dehradun airport
Dehradun airport's new terminal building, constructed at a cost of Rs 486 crore, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

With the new terminal building, inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the airport will be able to handle 3,240 passengers during peak hours.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the new terminal building has been constructed in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 486 crore.

''After the operationalisation of the first phase of the terminal in a 28,729 sqm area, the old terminal building was demolished. The new terminal building in the second phase in an area of 14,047 sqm has been developed, taking the overall area of the terminal of the airport to 42,776 sqm.

''The airport now will be able to serve 3,240 passengers during peak hours with an annual serving capacity of 47 lakh passengers,'' AAI said in a release.

Scindia said the new terminal building is a combination of culture, nature and modern architecture, which will strengthen industries, generate more employment and boost tourism in the area.

The airport has a runway of length 2,140 metres and an apron with 20 parking bays. The new terminal building is equipped with various passenger amenities like 48 check-in counters, 4 conveyor belts, 12 baggage X-ray machines and a parking facility for 500 cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

