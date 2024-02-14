First driverless metro train arrives in Bengaluru, to run on Yellow Line

The first driverless metro train comprising six coaches from China arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.

These coaches arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru.

This train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board.

The train and coaches were built by a Chinese firm, which got a contract to build 216 coaches for BMRCL, an official told PTI.

"We have ordered 216 cars of which 90 will operate on Yellow line forming 15 trains. The one which has arrived is a prototype," the BMRCL official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)