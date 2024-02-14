Left Menu

First driverless metro train arrives in Bengaluru, to run on Yellow Line

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:51 IST
First driverless metro train arrives in Bengaluru, to run on Yellow Line
  • Country:
  • India

The first driverless metro train comprising six coaches from China arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.

These coaches arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru.

This train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board.

The train and coaches were built by a Chinese firm, which got a contract to build 216 coaches for BMRCL, an official told PTI.

"We have ordered 216 cars of which 90 will operate on Yellow line forming 15 trains. The one which has arrived is a prototype," the BMRCL official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024