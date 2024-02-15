AEPC Urges Government to Halt Trans-shipment of Bangladesh Export Cargo via Delhi

Left Menu

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Thursday urged the government to suspend an order which allows the trans-shipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries through the Delhi Air Cargo complex.

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Thursday urged the government to suspend an order which allows the trans-shipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries through the Delhi Air Cargo complex. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has sent a communication to the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) in this regard. It said that the Red Sea crisis has already increased transportation costs of domestic exporters and it has led to a shift of export shipments from sea to air mode.

At this crucial time, allowing Bangladeshi export cargo from Delhi Air Cargo Terminal will further increase the logistical challenges and increase the transportation cost for apparel exporters, it added. AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said that almost 20-30 loaded trucks arrive in Delhi every day which slows down smooth movement of cargo and airlines are taking undue advantage of this.

This has led to an excessive increase in air freight rates, delay in handling and processing of export cargo, and severe congestion at the Cargo Terminal at the IGI Airport, Delhi, resulting in exports of Indian apparel exports through the Delhi air cargo complex becoming uncompetitive, Sekhri added. ''AEPC therefore, has written to the Chairman CBIC requesting suspension of implementation of a circular dated February 7 which has allowed the trans-shipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries through Delhi air cargo complex also,'' the council said.

Earlier, such trans-shipment of Bangladesh export cargo was allowed only through the Kolkata Air Cargo complex, it added. Bangladesh is a big competitor of India in the textile sector.

