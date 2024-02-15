Unacademy Learners Display Remarkable Performance in the IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15: Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, is proud to announce the exceptional performance of its learners in the IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam conducted in January 2024. The outstanding results achieved by Unacademy Learners are a testament to Unacademy's commitment to providing quality education and ensuring effective exam preparation.

In the recent IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam, several Unacademy Learners secured top ranks and percentile scores across regions. Unacademy Learners Ipsit Mittal from Delhi who scored 100 percentile, Satyendu Kar from Odisha who scored 99.98 percentile, and Antareep Ray from Tripura who, scored 99.82 percentile, emerged as state toppers. Unacademy Centres spanning across the country in cities such as Kota, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, Surat, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Delhi, Prayagraj, Patna, Ahmedabad, Bikaner and Jaipur, in their first year, have produced phenomenal results with Learners scoring more than 99 percentile.

These achievements highlight the dedication, hard work, and academic excellence of Unacademy learners and Unacademy is proud to have played a part in their journey to academic success in IIT JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) Exam. Unacademy is committed to empowering more students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in competitive exams and pursue their academic goals.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform with a growing network of 91,000+ registered Educators and over 99 million Learners. With education being imparted in over 14 Indian languages to Learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, UnacademyX, NextLevel, and Prepladder. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

