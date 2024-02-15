Left Menu

Fire in factory in Delhi's Alipur

A fire in a factory in the areas Dayalpur Market was reported at 5.25 pm, the officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.At least six fire tenders were pressed into service but the fire soon spread to the entire building, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A big fire broke out in a factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area here on Thursday evening, authorities said. A fire in a factory in the area's Dayalpur Market was reported at 5.25 pm, the officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service but the fire soon spread to the entire building, he said. The officer said at least 20 fire tenders are currently trying to douse off the fire and a rescue operation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

