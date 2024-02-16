CM Siddaramaiah highlights importance of integrating various modes of public transport in reducing traffic congestion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said in his budget for 2024-25 that promoting public transport is his priority to reduce traffic congestion and pollution as he expressed the view that integrating various modes of public transport in Bengaluru will help achieve this goal.

He laid emphasis on various modes of transport such as metro rail, suburban railway and services run by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The Chief Minister said by March 2025 an additional 44 km will be added to the existing 74 km of Metro line. Further, Metro Rail project Phase-2 and Phase-2A from Outer Ring Road to Airport Road will be completed by June 2026.

During the current year, the Metro Rail Service has become profitable (operational profit) for the first time in its history, he said.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the state government has accorded administrative approval for works under Namma Metro Phase-3 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore. Approval of the Central government is awaited, he said.

Further, a draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for construction of a Metro Line from Sarjapura to Agara, Koramangala, Dairy Circle and connecting to Hebbal via Mekhri Circle under Namma Metro Phase-3A. This project will also be submitted to the Centre for approval, the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah underlined that the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which was moving at a 'snail's pace,' had picked up pace after his government assumed power.

Civil works for Corridor-2 from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara are being implemented speedily and work orders have been issued for construction of a 46.2 km long line from Heelalige to Rajanukunte under Corridor-4, he explained.

The Chief Minister said the Requests for Proposal (RFP) have been invited for operation and management of rolling stock and agreements have been signed with European Investment Bank and KfW Bank of Germany for financial assistance.

''This year we will draw the attention of the Central government towards this ambitious project (BSRP) and we will urge them to provide additional grants. State government will release matching grants,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Regarding city buses, the Chief Minister said 1,334 new electric buses and 820 BS-6 diesel buses will be added to BMTC fleet in the coming days.

A vehicle tracking mobile app with women's safety features is being developed by the BMTC for the benefit of commuters, he informed the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)