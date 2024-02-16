Approximately 60 per cent of prostate cancer diagnosis occur in individuals aged 65 or above: Experts

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 16: There is a concerning rise in the number of prostate cancer cases, alongside breast, lung, cervical, and oral cancer. The likelihood of developing prostate cancer rises with age, particularly after reaching 50 years old. Dr. Rajesh Tiwari - Organising Secretory -IGIMS Patna and Dr. Amit Ghosh - East Zone USICON alongwith renowned oncologists were present in Patna for USICON 2024 and shared these concerns.

Renowned experts at USICON 2024 included Dr.Sanjay Addla, Uro-Oncologist, Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, Dr.Sanjay Pandey, Consultant Urologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai & Dr. S.K Raghunath, Uro-Oncologist, HCG Hospital Banglore, emphasized on early diagnosis and new treatment options can revolutionize prostate cancer care. Prostate cancer is often called the disease of the old/ aging, which means the chances of prostate cancer increases with age, especially after 50. Around 60% of prostate cancers are diagnosed in people who are 65 or older. The risk of prostate cancer is higher if you have a close relative who has had prostate cancer. In India there are almost 34 thousand new cases and 16 thousand deaths from this disease every year.

Prostate cancer is a disease in which normal cells in a man's prostate gland change and grow out of control, forming a tumour. Fortunately, in most cases, prostate cancer is a slow-growing growing low-grade tumour with a relatively low risk. Even when prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it often can be managed for a long time, allowing men even with advanced prostate cancer to have good health and quality of life for many years. Worldwide, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in men. In India, there are almost 34 thousand new cases and 16 thousand deaths from this disease every year. Some inherited faulty genes can increase your risk of prostate cancer. These inherited genes are rare and account for only a small number of cancers. No study has proven that diet and nutrition can directly cause or prevent the development of prostate cancer. However, many studies that look at links between certain eating behaviors and cancer suggest there may be a connection. For example, obesity is associated with many cancers, including prostate cancer, and a healthy diet to avoid weight gain is recommended.

If cancer has spread outside of the prostate gland, symptoms and signs may include pain in the back, hips, thighs, shoulders, or other bones, swelling or fluid build-up in the legs or feet, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and change in bowel habits. Detecting prostate cancer in the early stages will help improve survival. One of the best ways to detect prostate cancer early is through screening and testing for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels in blood. Another way to find prostate cancer is the digital rectal examination (DRE). Other tests are biomarker tests. It is better to take a PSA test at the age of 40-45 years or older if at high risk.

