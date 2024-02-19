Cargo ship Rubymar damaged by two missiles, crew evacuated - security team

The Belize-flagged cargo ship Rubymar sustained damaged after two missiles were fired at the vessel from Yemen although the crew were able to evacuate, the vessel's security company told Reuters on Monday. A spokesperson for maritime security company LSS-SAPU said the vessel was struck astern, although there was nothing flammable aboard.

"We are unsure (of the ship's condition). There is nobody on board now," the spokesperson said. "The owners and mangers are considering options for towage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)