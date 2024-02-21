Sunovaa Celebrates its 14th Foundation Day: A Journey of Innovation and Growth

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21: Sunovaa, a leading IT services provider, is thrilled to celebrate its 14th Foundation Day, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of innovation and success. Over the years, Sunovaa has emerged as a trusted partner in the IT industry, focused on supporting Process Industry dominated by Conglomerates & BFSI segment for their Captive Development Centres offshore & onsite. Sunovaa's journey is characterized by the expansion of its global footprint with the establishment of offices in Singapore in 2016 and Malaysia in 2023 and is characterised by following the footprints of its customers in various geographies holding a prominent position in the international IT services arena. Sunovaa consistently receives a commendable rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the ISO Annual Survey, underscoring its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Puneet Sinha, MD & Group CEO of Sunovaa, expressing his enthusiasm for the company's Foundation Day and the journey ahead, stated, "As we celebrate this milestone, I am filled with pride reflecting on our growth and accomplishments. Sunovaa's success is a testament to our dedicated team, unwavering commitment to quality, and the trust our clients place in us. Looking forward, we are excited about the possibilities in Compute Vision, Machine Learning, and Generative AI, as we continue to innovate and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of IT services." Sunovaa also developed Dataklout in 2019, a multilingual customer intent & Emotional Intelligence Analysis prediction using Voice AI. This innovative offering integrates the intent & emotions in human decision-making process, it is designed to comprehend human voice conversations, provide valuable insights, and identify emerging trends. With a focus on understanding human intent and its impact, Dataklout represents Sunovaa's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Sunovaa's impact on the industry is evident through its specialized IT services, focusing on on-site projects in the process industry and BFSI. The company provides a range of services, including data sciences labs, IT consulting, AI, machine learning, dashboard creation, reporting, and more, catering to sectors such as travel, telecom, and power. As the industry evolves, Sunovaa is poised to play a pivotal role in driving manufacturing automation through innovative solutions, particularly in the implementation of Factory 4.0.

