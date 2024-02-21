Left Menu

Globe Textiles gets NSE nod for rights issue of up to Rs 49 crore to fuel growth

Globe Textiles (India) Limited, a globally recognised garment manufacturer, supplier, and trader, has received in-principle approval from the stock exchange NSE for a proposed right issue of up to 15,11,41,500 equity shares.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:44 IST
Globe Textiles gets NSE nod for rights issue of up to Rs 49 crore to fuel growth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Globe Textiles (India) Limited, a globally recognised garment manufacturer, supplier, and trader has received in-principle approval from the stock exchange NSE for a proposed right issue of up to 15,11,41,500 equity shares. The company said in a press release on Wednesday that this strategic initiative underscored the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and fortifying its financial position for sustainable growth.

The rights issue is an invitation to the existing shareholders to purchase additional shares of the company within a specific period at a discounted price. Bhavin Parikh, Chief Executive Officer at Globe Textiles (India) Limited, said the funds will fuel its forward integration plans via acquisition.

"It will enhance our asset base, margins and topline as well as introduce innovative sustainable fashion garments and practices that are sought after by customers from India, Europe and the US. We are confident that this development will enhance the estimated top line by 120 crores to about 520 crores while improving margin by 2027- 28," Parikh added. Globe Textiles recorded revenue from operations of Rs 9282.96 lakhs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company reported revenue of Rs 32,761.63 lakhs.

The company recorded a profit before tax of Rs 198.83 lakhs in the quarter, which is a good sign of growth compared to previous periods. Additionally, Globe Textiles reported a profit after tax of Rs 163.83 lakhs for the quarter and Rs 444.71 lakhs for the nine months ending on December 31, 2023.

As per the release, the company's profit after tax increased 4x from Rs 47.61 lakhs to Rs 163.83 lakhs in the previous comparative quarter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024