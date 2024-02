BRIEF-UAW Announces $40 Mln Commitment To Organizing Auto And Battery Workers Through 2026

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* UAW ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION COMMITMENT TO ORGANIZING AUTO AND BATTERY WORKERS OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

* UAW: INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE BOARD VOTED TUESDAY TO COMMIT FUNDS IN RESPONSE TO EXPLOSION IN ORGANIZING ACTIVITY AMONG NON-UNION AUTO, BATTERY WORKERS

