Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express extended to Mangaluru

The trains will operate six days a week, except Wednesday.The train will halt at Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam.Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said he had appealed to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the Vande Bharat Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod up to Mangaluru.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:42 IST
Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express extended to Mangaluru
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways has approved extension of train number 20632/20631 Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express up to Mangaluru.

As per scheduled timings, the train will leave Mangaluru at 6.15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 pm.

On the return journey, it will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm and reach Mangaluru at 12.40 am. The trains will operate six days a week, except Wednesday.

The train will halt at Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said he had appealed to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the Vande Bharat Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod up to Mangaluru. He thanked the union minister for extending the train service to Mangaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024