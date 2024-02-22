Left Menu

German union calls six-day public transport strike for next week

German trade union Verdi on Thursday called a near-nationwide public transport strike for the second time this month, raising pressure on employers in a dispute over pay and working conditions. Berlin's public transport operator BVG called the strike "unnecessary and completely exaggerated". "Where there are still differences, we say: We can only resolve them at the negotiating table," it said in a statement.

German trade union Verdi on Thursday called a near-nationwide public transport strike for the second time this month, raising pressure on employers in a dispute over pay and working conditions. The strike action is to last from Monday until Saturday, March 2, Verdi said in a statement.

"In individual federal states, strikes will take place on different days during this period - mainly all day and mostly lasting several days," Verdi said. The main strike day is planned for March 1, it said, coinciding with a day of protests organised by the German branch of the Fridays For Future climate movement.

A similar strike brought public transport to a standstill across much of Germany in early February. Europe's largest economy has seen a number of strikes impacting air and rail travel as workers hit by persistently high inflation pressure employers for more pay.

Wage negotiations with public transport employers have stalled in all federal states, said Verdi, which is negotiating on behalf of around 90,000 employees from more than 130 municipal companies. Berlin's public transport operator BVG called the strike "unnecessary and completely exaggerated".

"Where there are still differences, we say: We can only resolve them at the negotiating table," it said in a statement. Central to the negotiations is the improvement of working conditions, a Verdi statement said, listing reduced weekly working hours and increased holiday entitlement as demands.

