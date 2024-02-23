Left Menu

Odisha cabinet amends semiconductor policy to boost investment in electronics manufacturing

The amendments focus on bolstering fiscal support mechanisms, including interest subvention, Production Linked Incentives (PLI), and investments in R&D and skill development training.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 11:04 IST
Odisha cabinet amends semiconductor policy to boost investment in electronics manufacturing
Government of Odisha logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 74th session of the Cabinet Meeting convened on Thursday at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, centered on amending the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy-2023 to enhance investor attraction for establishing semiconductor and electronic chip manufacturing facilities, as well as fabless design units, within the state. In pursuit of the vision, the Government of Odisha had introduced the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy-2023 in September 2023.

The amendments focus on bolstering fiscal support mechanisms, including interest subvention, Production Linked Incentives (PLI), and investments in R&D and skill development training. Under the revised provisions, mega projects exceeding Rs 500 crore in investment will now have easier access to an upper limit of Rs 25 crore per annum for a period of 7 years towards interest subsidy.

The previous 5 per cent cap for interest subvention has been eliminated to facilitate larger investments in semiconductor manufacturing. Furthermore, mega projects will be entitled to reimbursement of R&D expenditures up to Rs 2 crore annually for a period of 10 years.

Additionally, all units are eligible to apply for the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) incentive for a continuous period of 5 years within the 7-year period following the commencement of production. In terms of skill development, eligible units will receive reimbursement of up to Rs 2 crore per annum for 5 years to facilitate the training of their employees engaged in core operations.

The policy aims to create an ecosystem conducive to semiconductor research and development (R&D), design, and manufacturing firms while nurturing a talented workforce in semiconductor design. However, despite the initial strides, the semiconductor industry in Odisha is still in its nascent stages.

To address the evolving needs of potential investors and strengthen the competitiveness of the state's semiconductor ecosystem, amendments to the policy have been proposed. As a key industrial hub, Odisha is embarking on a transformative journey to become a leading destination for semiconductor design and manufacturing.

These measures aim to enhance the competitiveness of Odisha's semiconductor ecosystem and attract significant investments in electronics manufacturing, ultimately driving economic growth and employment opportunities in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024