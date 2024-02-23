Left Menu

Cochin shipyard delivers 13th electric hybrid water metro ferry to Kochi water metro

According to a press release, the occasion was celebrated with a Delivery Protocol Signing ceremony held at CSL, attended by directors from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and CSL, alongside senior officials from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), CSL, Det Norske Veritas (DNV), and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 12:43 IST
Cochin shipyard delivers 13th electric hybrid water metro ferry to Kochi water metro
Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro Ferry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable water transportation, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India's premier shipbuilding and ship repair company, has successfully delivered the 13th Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro Ferry BY 137 to Kochi Water Metro. According to a press release, the occasion was marked with a Delivery Protocol Signing ceremony held at CSL, attended by directors from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and CSL, alongside senior officials from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), CSL, Det Norske Veritas (DNV), and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

Representatives of both organizations, Harikrishnan S, Chief General Manager CSL, and Shaji P Jananardhanan, Chief General Manager KMRL, signed the protocol document, emphasizing the collaborative effort that led to the successful completion of this groundbreaking project. The Water Metro Ferry project stands as a pivotal contribution to the sustainable development and modernization of water transportation in Kochi.

The Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro Ferry BY 137 is a state-of-the-art vessel designed with a focus on efficiency, eco-friendliness, and convenience for the residents and visitors of Kochi. The incorporation of electric hybrid technology ensures reduced emissions and a minimized environmental impact, aligning with the commitment to environmental responsibility.

The achievement of delivering the 13th Water Metro Ferry reflects CSL and KMRL's dedication to advancing India's maritime capabilities while prioritizing eco-conscious transportation solutions. The collaborative efforts between these two esteemed organizations showcase the potential for excellence within the Indian shipbuilding industry.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, including DNV and IRS, CSL and KMRL officials acknowledged the crucial support and partnership that contributed to the success of this innovative and environmentally conscious project. The 13th Electric Hybrid Water Metro Ferry marks a significant milestone in reshaping Kochi's water transportation landscape, ushering in a new era of sustainable and forward-thinking maritime solutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024