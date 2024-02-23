Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate first mile connectivity projects of SECL in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate three pivotal First Mile Connectivity Projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India under the Ministry of Coal, in Chhattisgarh tomorrow. According to the Ministry of Coal press release, valued at over Rs 600 crore, these projects signify a significant stride towards expediting, eco-friendly, and efficient mechanized coal evacuation.

The Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant, situated in SECL's Dipka Area, emerges as a cornerstone project constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 211 crore. Boasting an annual coal handling capacity of 25 million tonnes (MT), the project features an overground bunker capacity of 20,000 tons and a 2.1 km long conveyor belt, facilitating swift loading of 4,500 - 8,500 tons of coal per hour.

Importantly, the project prioritizes eco-friendly transportation by minimizing road-based coal movement between the pit and rail sidings, thereby reducing carbon emissions and enhancing operational efficiency by slashing rake loading time to less than an hour, read the press release. Another notable endeavor is the Chhal Opencast (OCP) Coal Handling Plant in SECL's Raigarh Area, erected at a cost exceeding 173 crores.

With a capacity to handle 6 MT of coal annually, it includes an overground bunker, a 1.7 km conveyor belt, and a Silo with a capacity of 3,000 tons. Furthermore, the Baroud OCP Coal Handling Plant at SECL Raigarh Area, designed to handle 10 MT of coal annually, has been realized at a cost of Rs 216 crores, read the press release.

Equipped with an overground bunker capacity of 20,000 tons and a 1.7 km conveyor belt, the project features a rapid loading system capable of loading 5000-7500 tons of coal per hour, thereby significantly streamlining the loading process and enhancing operational efficiency. In alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, these projects underscore the commitment to providing multi-modal connectivity and enhancing coal infrastructure across the region, read the press release.

By fostering local employment opportunities and ensuring efficient energy supply, they play a pivotal role in driving socio-economic development in the area. Embracing environmental sustainability, the First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects prioritize minimizing reliance on coal transportation via roads, thereby mitigating traffic congestion, road accidents, and environmental impact. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)