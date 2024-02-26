R Systems & IIT Delhi Partner to Set up a Centre of Excellence on Applied AI for Sustainable

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 26: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio Company), a global leader in digital product engineering and technology solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) to further its commitment to AI. R Systems will set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) on Applied AI for Sustainable Systems at IIT Delhi, which will include a cutting-edge research lab, the creation of an endowed faculty chair position, and the initiation of merit-based student scholarships. This initiative underscores the strategic priority of R Systems to promote innovation, enhance new-age skills, and develop deep tech. The work produced by this CoE is expected to enhance the research and development capabilities of both R Systems and IIT Delhi. Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, emphasized the critical role emerging technologies play in preparing future research towards a sustainable world. "We are delighted to announce the establishment of the R System CoE at IIT Delhi. Sustainable computing and systems will be critically important in the future. Our collaboration with R Systems will result in the development of innovative approaches and cutting-edge AI techniques for sustainable computing." This strategic investment and partnership mark a significant milestone that will push the boundaries in advanced research and innovation in the field of AI. "The disruptive impact of AI and Generative AI has become a talking point not only in board rooms but at every water cooler conversation as well. Just like every disruptive technology, finding the right use cases to implement AI/ GenAI that deliver differentiated ROI, and doing it in a responsible and sustainable manner is where our role becomes important. This collaboration between R Systems and IIT Delhi will facilitate the industry-academia partnership aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical application of AI solutions," said Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems International Limited. The R Systems CoE will serve as an R&D hub, bringing together R Systems researchers with faculty members and students to address at-scale real-world problems. "In an era where Industry-Academia collaboration is at its most exciting phase, we extend our gratitude to R Systems and IIT Delhi for pioneering the integration of Information Technology, CSR, and research. This collaboration signifies a transformative synergy that not only propels technological innovation but also addresses pertinent societal needs. Together, we embark on a journey that transcends traditional boundaries, bringing forth a new paradigm in collaborative excellence," said Professor Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi.

