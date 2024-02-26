TPHQ and Producer Mohaan Nadaar's Next Feature Film Venture "Amreen" Gets into the Second Week of Filming

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 26: Teamo Productions HQ Limited (TPHQ)'s next feature film titled "Amreen", is already under production and completed 7 days. The movie is being filmed in Mumbai suburbs and is scheduled for completion by the second week of March 2024. Through "Amreen," producer Mohaan Nadaar continues to champion women talent and deliver socially relevant cinema.

"Amreen," is being directed by the versatile actress and director, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and features a stellar cast led by Kirti Kulhari, along with Sharib Hashmi, Indraneel Sengupta and Monica Dogra, among others. Mohaan Nadaar, MD, Teamo Productions HQ Limited (TPHQ), said: "We are extremely excited to work with a supreme bunch of talented individuals in Tannishtha Chatterjee, the director and actress par excellence, and the lead cast of Kirti Kulhari, Sharib Hashmi, Indraneel Sengupta and Monica Dogra. The heartwarming story of a woman fighting against various odds to realize her own self- worth is beautifully written and woven. This aligns with our company policy of promoting women talent and bringing meaningful and socially relevant cinemas."

Tannishtha Chatterjee, the director of "Amreen," acknowledges the challenges of making independent films and commends Mohaan Nadaar's courage in supporting numerous independent voices: "In times where it is so difficult to make independent films, I have to give it to Mohaan Nadaar that he has the courage to support so many independent voices who are trying to tell their original stories." Describing the narrative of "Amreen," Tannishtha Chatterjee adds, "As Amreen navigates through life challenges and culinary boundaries, the clash of diverse values gives way to unexpected bonds, unravelling a heartwarming tale of acceptance, cultural exchange, and the power of food to unite even the most contrasting worlds."

Sharib Hashmi, who plays a crucial role in the film, shares his excitement about the project: "I'm really excited to work in this film as I'm getting to work with two of my favourites in this project, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Kirti Kulhari! Also, because of the character I'm getting to portray... it is unlike anything I have done in the past and unlike the kind of person I am in real life. So, it's going to be a big challenge for me. Really looking forward to the shoot." Kirti Kulhari, portraying the titular character, expresses her enthusiasm for the unique opportunity: "I'm very, very excited about this film and the story that it is, and of course, the character that I'm getting to play. And I'm most thrilled about collaborating with Tannistha in this film. I really admire her. I think she is going to make a kickass film, and I think she is someone who will help me do justice to the character. I'm really looking forward to this whole journey of being Amreen and bringing the character to life. I'm super excited. It's a simple story. It's a warm story. And it's a coming-of-age story. The milieu that the story is set in and everything it talks about, it's very simple, yet very deeply written, and I can't wait to be on this journey and become Amreen in the process."

Ketki Pandit, Co-Founder and Producer, TPHQ, summed up saying: "Amreen promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, exploring themes of acceptance, cultural diversity, and the power of resilience." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)