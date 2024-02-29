Left Menu

150 railway stations get FSSAI's 'Eat Right Station' certification: Govt

Stations that meet these stringent criteria are awarded the Eat Right Station certification.Some of the prominent stations that have been certified as Eat Right stations are in New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ujjain, Ayodhya Cantt, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Vadodara, Mysuru City, Bhopal, Igatpuri, and Chennai, among others from various states.That apart, six pioneering metro stations have also been accredited as Eat Right Stations, including stations at Noida Sector 51, Esplanade Kolkata, IIT Kanpur, Botanical Garden Noida and Noida Electronic City.FSSAI remains committed to further expanding the Eat Right Station programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:51 IST
150 railway stations get FSSAI's 'Eat Right Station' certification: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification to 150 railway stations so far for ensuring safe, hygienic and nutritious food options for passengers.

In a statement, the health ministry said, ''The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s Eat Right Station initiative is making significant strides in ensuring access to safe and healthy food within these bustling hubs.'' Till date, 150 railway stations across the country have been certified as 'Eat Right Stations', ensuring safe, hygienic, and nutritious food options for millions of passengers.

The 'Eat Right Station' certification process involves rigorous audits of food vendors, training of food handlers, adherence to strict hygiene and sanitation protocols and efforts to raise awareness among individuals to make informed food choices. Stations that meet these stringent criteria are awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certification.

Some of the prominent stations that have been certified as Eat Right stations are in New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ujjain, Ayodhya Cantt, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Vadodara, Mysuru City, Bhopal, Igatpuri, and Chennai, among others from various states.

That apart, six pioneering metro stations have also been accredited as 'Eat Right Stations', including stations at Noida Sector 51, Esplanade (Kolkata), IIT Kanpur, Botanical Garden (Noida) and Noida Electronic City.

FSSAI remains committed to further expanding the 'Eat Right Station' programme. The aim is to encompass all major railway stations and metro stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vaccine in India; India court bars yoga guru's Patanjali from publishing some medicine ads and more

Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vac...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Spring training roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers debut and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Sp...

 Global
4
Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024