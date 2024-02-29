150 railway stations get FSSAI's 'Eat Right Station' certification: Govt

Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification to 150 railway stations so far for ensuring safe, hygienic and nutritious food options for passengers.

In a statement, the health ministry said, ''The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s Eat Right Station initiative is making significant strides in ensuring access to safe and healthy food within these bustling hubs.'' Till date, 150 railway stations across the country have been certified as 'Eat Right Stations', ensuring safe, hygienic, and nutritious food options for millions of passengers.

The 'Eat Right Station' certification process involves rigorous audits of food vendors, training of food handlers, adherence to strict hygiene and sanitation protocols and efforts to raise awareness among individuals to make informed food choices. Stations that meet these stringent criteria are awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certification.

Some of the prominent stations that have been certified as Eat Right stations are in New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ujjain, Ayodhya Cantt, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Vadodara, Mysuru City, Bhopal, Igatpuri, and Chennai, among others from various states.

That apart, six pioneering metro stations have also been accredited as 'Eat Right Stations', including stations at Noida Sector 51, Esplanade (Kolkata), IIT Kanpur, Botanical Garden (Noida) and Noida Electronic City.

FSSAI remains committed to further expanding the 'Eat Right Station' programme. The aim is to encompass all major railway stations and metro stations.

