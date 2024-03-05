Left Menu

Delhi Transport Minister rides mohalla bus to Assembly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:26 IST
Delhi Transport Minister rides mohalla bus to Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday inspected a prototype of a nine-metre mohalla bus at the Rajghat bus depot and travelled on it to attend the Assembly budget session. He said these mohalla buses have seats for 23 passengers and are designed for shorter routes within Delhi, serving as a vital mode of first and last-mile connectivity for commuters.

After inspecting the bus at the depot, he drove the vehicle around it. Later, he boarded the bus as a commuter to reach the Delhi Assembly.

More than 40 lakh bus trips are completed by commuters in Delhi daily using the 7,582 buses operated by the Delhi Government, the minister said.

''Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to enhancing the public transportation network and ensuring efficient mobility solutions for all residents of Delhi,'' Gahlot said.

The Mohalla bus scheme was announced last year, with 100 buses expected to ply on Delhi roads in the 2023-24 fiscal.

''The bus I rode in today is equipped with a 196kW battery, providing a range of 120-130 km on a full charge. This allows the bus to easily complete 10 to 15 round trips on a single charge,'' Gahlot said. These buses are green in colour. Moreover, 25 per cent of the seats are pink, reserved exclusively for women who can also avail free rides on these buses through Pink passes.

The Mohalla Bus Scheme aims to deploy 9-metre-long electric buses to provide neighbourhood or feeder bus services. The Kejriwal government plans to introduce 2,180 such buses by 2025, catering specifically to areas which have limited road width or witness overcrowding.

These buses will help boost first and last-mile connectivity for the people, particularly in areas where the standard 12-metre buses face operational challenges due to their size and turning radius. Delhiites can expect to see these buses on city roads by next month, Gahlot said. By the end of 2025, Delhi aims to have a total of 10,480 buses, out of which 80 per cent will be electric.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
France mulls penalties to rein in ultra-fast fashion brands

France mulls penalties to rein in ultra-fast fashion brands

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024