Left Menu

London stocks inch up as traders gear up for budget

UK shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate updates, while caution in the run-up to the domestic annual budget, due later in the day, capped further gains. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, as of 0826 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.5%. London Stock Exchange Group added 2.1% after a consortium of investors sold about 1.4 billion pounds worth of shares in the London bourse owner.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:13 IST
London stocks inch up as traders gear up for budget
Represtative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate updates, while caution in the run-up to the domestic annual budget, due later in the day, capped further gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, as of 0826 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.5%. Market participants will remain squarely focused on Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt presenting the pre-election annual budget, due at 1230 GMT, in which he is expected to provide tax cuts despite the economy facing its biggest debt burden since the 1960s.

Legal & General slid 4%, leading losses on the FTSE 100 after the life insurer missed expectations for 2023 operating profit amid tough market conditions, dashing residual investor hopes of a share buyback. Precious metal miners rose 1.3% as gold prices hovered near record-high levels on hopes of easing interest rates, while rate-sensitive real estate companies and real estate investment trusts added around 1% each.

Among other stocks, London-listed shares of Antofagasta slid 1.7% after Barclays and RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Chilean miner, while British Airways owner IAG gained 4.6% on a JP Morgan upgrade. London Stock Exchange Group added 2.1% after a consortium of investors sold about 1.4 billion pounds worth of shares in the London bourse owner.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024