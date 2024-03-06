Sudan agrees for first time to receive aid via Chad and South Sudan
Updated: 06-03-2024 14:16 IST
Sudan has agreed for the first time to take delivery of humanitarian aid via Chad and South Sudan, according to a government statement issued on Wednesday.
The Sudanese government will specify routes and airports in different regions to receive deliveries of aid, the statement added.
