UK to make flying business class more expensive, says Hunt

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday he would make flying business class more expensive by introducing a one-off levy on non-economy seats.

"I will make a one-off adjustment to rates of Air Passenger Duty (APD) on non-economy flights only to account for high inflation in recent years," he said in his budget speech to parliament.

Non-economy seats are currently charged between 13 pounds and 200 pounds of APD depending on the distance of travel. Hunt did not provide further details on the new levy.

