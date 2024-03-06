Left Menu

UK to make flying business class more expensive, says Hunt

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:08 IST
UK to make flying business class more expensive, says Hunt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday he would make flying business class more expensive by introducing a one-off levy on non-economy seats.

"I will make a one-off adjustment to rates of Air Passenger Duty (APD) on non-economy flights only to account for high inflation in recent years," he said in his budget speech to parliament.

Non-economy seats are currently charged between 13 pounds and 200 pounds of APD depending on the distance of travel. Hunt did not provide further details on the new levy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024