Voda-Idea deploys network to improve connectivity across Kolkata underwater metro

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday said it has completed the deployment of network infrastructure across the East-West Metro corridor route of Kolkata's recently-inaugurated Underwater Metro Rail Service.

Vi has deployed network infrastructure across all 17 stations on the Green Line route, the company said.

With this, Vi customers travelling via the underwater metro rail service will experience uninterrupted connectivity across the entire 16.6-kilometre route of the Green Line metro.

