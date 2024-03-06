Voda-Idea deploys network to improve connectivity across Kolkata underwater metro
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday said it has completed the deployment of network infrastructure across the East-West Metro corridor route of Kolkata's recently-inaugurated Underwater Metro Rail Service.
Vi has deployed network infrastructure across all 17 stations on the Green Line route, the company said.
With this, Vi customers travelling via the underwater metro rail service will experience uninterrupted connectivity across the entire 16.6-kilometre route of the Green Line metro.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ponzi scam cases: CBI conducts searches at two locations in Kolkata
CBI conducting searches at two locations in Kolkata in connection with three-year-old ponzi scam case: Officials.
Fake call centre scam: ED conducts raids in Kolkata
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee detained by Kolkata Police en route to Sandeshkhali
ICAI to open 11 CoEs in 2 yrs, Kolkata chapter by Dec 24