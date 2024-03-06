Left Menu

1st US-India Innovation Handshake discusses Indian startups and its regulations

An engaging dialogue that brought forth valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities within the regulatory landscape.

Crucial aspects concerning Indian startups, regulatory compliances and the intricate regulatory regimes were delved upon at the first-panel discussion titled 'Addressing Regulatory Complexities' at the second Track 1.5 round of the US-India Innovation Handshake. The event was co-hosted by the US-India Business Council, Confederation of Indian Industry, and DPIIT.

An engaging dialogue that brought forth valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities within the regulatory landscape. "An engaging dialogue that brought forth valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities within the regulatory landscape," US-IBC posted on X after the panel discussion was over.

The Union Cabinet in December gave its nod for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the US, aimed at enhancing innovation ecosystems through what was then termed an 'Innovation Handshake.' The MoU was aimed at connecting the startup ecosystems of both sides and further strengthen cooperation in Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET).

The MoU, focussed on Critical & Emerging Technologies (CET), will play a pivotal role in further strengthening cooperation between India and the US in the realm of deep tech startups. The dialogue has been relaunched with a strategic focus on various areas, including the launch of a new Working Group on Talent, Innovation, and Inclusive Growth (TIIG). (ANI)

