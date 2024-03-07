Netherlands sending warship to Red Sea, NOS says
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:57 IST
The Netherlands is planning to send a Dutch frigate to the Red Sea to help defend commercial shipping from air attacks, Dutch TV network NOS said on its website, with the ship expected to reach the area at the end of March.
The Dutch cabinet is set to formally decide on the issue on Friday, NOS said, citing unnamed sources.
