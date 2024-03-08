Left Menu

BMC to buy 4 ambient air quality survey vans to tackle pollution in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's civic body will procure four 'Automated Ambient Air Quality Survey Mobile Vans' amid complaints from people about rising pollution, an official said on Thursday.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the procurement process had started for these vans.

''These mobile vans will be used to conduct air quality surveys at various traffic islands, dumping grounds and landfill sites. They will also address air pollution complaints of the citizens,'' it said.

After these mobile vans are deployed, air quality survey data will be available in laboratories through servers, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

