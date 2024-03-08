Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital Trichy Organizes Cyclothon for International Women's Day with Holy Cross College Trichy

In celebration of International Women's Day, Kauvery Hospital Trichy joined hands with Holy Cross College to organize a Cyclothon, engaging over 100 women from the college.

ANI | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-03-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 17:41 IST
In celebration of International Women's Day, Kauvery Hospital Trichy joined hands with Holy Cross College to organize a Cyclothon, engaging over 100 women from the college.

The event was flagged off by Dr. N Suchitra, HOD & Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at Kauvery Hospital, symbolizing the commitment to women's health and empowerment. Following the flag-off, Dr Sengutuvan D, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, also participated in the event, reinforcing the hospital's dedication to women's well-being.

Dr N Suchitra delivered an impactful health awareness speech, emphasizing the importance of holistic well-being for women, while encouraging participants to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The Cyclothon not only promoted physical fitness but also served as a platform to raise awareness about women's health issues and empower participants with knowledge for a healthier lifestyle.

