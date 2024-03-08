US military lifts grounding of V-22 Osprey, three months after fatal Japan crash

U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has issued a flight clearance for the V-22 Osprey, three months after the military aircraft was grounded following a fatal crash in Japan, the U.S. Forces Japan and Japan's defence ministry said on Friday.

The return to flight timeline for the V-22 in Japan "continues to be closely coordinated" between the governments of Japan and the United States, according to the joint statement.

