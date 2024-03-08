Left Menu

Four killed, three hurt after car rams into truck in UP's Bulandshahr

The victims were returning to Delhi after attending a bhandara in the districts Pahasu area.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:01 IST
Four people were killed and three injured when their car crashed into a stationary truck in the Khurja Nagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh highway.

Circle Officer (Khurja Nagar) Varun Kumar Singh said the car carrying seven people collided with the truck that was parked near the Baroli cut.

The collision could have been caused by the driver dozing off. The injured are being treated at Kailash Hospital, Singh said.

The victims were returning to Delhi after attending a ''bhandara'' in the district's Pahasu area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

