SpiceJet's two senior executives resign
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Two senior executives of SpiceJet have put in their papers, sources said on Monday.
Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have resigned from the airline, the sources said.
Further details could not be immediately ascertained.
A SpiceJet spokesperson did not offer any comment.
Earlier also, both Kashyap and Bhatia had quit the carrier and rejoined later.
SpiceJet -- which is grappling with multiple headwinds, including lessor woes -- is in the process of raising funds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhatia
- SpiceJet
- Arun Kashyap
- Kashyap
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to fans as she completes 19 years in cinema
Mumbai Indians star Yastika Bhatia reveals her favourite leg spinner
BJP's actions always in line with constitutional ethos, national interest: Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Anantkumar Hegde's remarks.
MP Anantkumar Hegde's views on Constitution his personal opinion; BJP has taken cognizance, sought his response: Party leader Gaurav Bhatia.