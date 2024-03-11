Left Menu

SpiceJet's two senior executives resign

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:47 IST
Two senior executives of SpiceJet have put in their papers, sources said on Monday.

Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have resigned from the airline, the sources said.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

A SpiceJet spokesperson did not offer any comment.

Earlier also, both Kashyap and Bhatia had quit the carrier and rejoined later.

SpiceJet -- which is grappling with multiple headwinds, including lessor woes -- is in the process of raising funds.

