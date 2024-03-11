Left Menu

Tech selloff drags down European shares, US inflation data awaited

"The strong U.S. jobs report on Friday added to the feeling that the inflation number tomorrow is going to be a little bit hot and that's another reason why European assets sort of backed off a little," said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro. Pressuring equities, Germany's 10-year bond yield, considered the benchmark for the euro zone, edged up on Monday after suffering its biggest weekly fall since December last week.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:54 IST
Tech selloff drags down European shares, US inflation data awaited

European shares were hurt by a steep selloff in the technology sector on Monday, while investors turned wary ahead of a key U.S. inflation report later this week that will shape expectations for interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.4% lower, coming off an all-time high hit in the prior session. The technology sector was the biggest drag on the STOXX 600, pulled 2% lower by a 8.9% decline in shares of BE Semiconductor.

The chipmaking parts supplier tumbled to the bottom of STOXX 600 on worries over potential delays in hybrid bonding adoption. Heavyweight chipmaker ASML also shed 4.2%.

Market focus has now shifted to Tuesday's U.S. February inflation data for fresh cues on the timing of interest rate cuts, after a report on Friday showed job growth in the world's largest economy accelerated last month. "The strong U.S. jobs report on Friday added to the feeling that the inflation number tomorrow is going to be a little bit hot and that's another reason why European assets sort of backed off a little," said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.

Pressuring equities, Germany's 10-year bond yield, considered the benchmark for the euro zone, edged up on Monday after suffering its biggest weekly fall since December last week. Europe's industrials sector was also among top losers, while the mining index slipped 0.4%.

"Resources are some of the most sensitive assets to the dollar and bond yields and we're seeing a bit of natural profit taking ahead of U.S. inflation data," Laidler added. Investors will also watch out for figures on euro zone January industrial production due later in the week.

Market participants expect both the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to start the monetary policy easing cycle from June, and softer economic readings could further boost that sentiment. In corporate updates, LEG Immobilien's shares rose 5.1% after the German real estate firm reported a full-year results beat and said it would propose a higher-than-expected dividend.

Shares of Telecom Italia shed 4.6% after publication of details of the cashflow and debt level of the venture created by the planned sale of its fixed line network failed to convince investors, who also sold off heavily last week. Shares in Italian regional utility A2A dropped 3.6% upon the signing of a $1.3 billion deal agreement to buy some electricity distribution networks from Enel.

Meanwhile, Portugal's PSI index ended up 0.1% after the centre-right Democratic Alliance won Portugal's general election, though well short of a governing majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024