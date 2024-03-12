FAA audit of Boeing's 737 MAX production found dozens of issues, NYT reports

(Adds details from report, background from paragraph 2 onwards) March 11 (Reuters) -

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) audit of Boeing's 737 MAX production process after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines jet in January failed 33 of 89 tests, The New York Times reported

on Monday. Supplier Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the fuselage for the MAX, passed six of thirteen audits and failed the rest, according to the presentation viewed by NYT.

The FAA, Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment. Earlier in the day, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects the plane maker to cooperate in investigations by the Justice Department and National Transportation Safety Board into the 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency on Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, the FAA's Michael Whitaker said the agency and Boeing hope to define the milestones the manufacturer must meet in order to increase the MAX production rate in the next 30 days. Last week, the agency said it found "non-compliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control."

