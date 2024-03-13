Ashwini Vaishnaw holds review meeting, discusses rail safety, progress of projects

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting at Southern Railway headquarters here on Wednesday and discussed issues of safety and the progress of projects.

An official release said the minister reviewed and deliberated on matters concerning safety, progress of infrastructural and station redevelopment projects under Amrit Bharat scheme, speed enhancement work, time-tabling of trains, maintenance of railway assets and enhancement of freight loading.

Integral Coach Factory General Manager U Subba Rao, Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore and all the principal heads of departments participated in the review meeting.

