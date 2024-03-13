Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw holds review meeting, discusses rail safety, progress of projects

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:33 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw holds review meeting, discusses rail safety, progress of projects
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting at Southern Railway headquarters here on Wednesday and discussed issues of safety and the progress of projects.

An official release said the minister reviewed and deliberated on matters concerning safety, progress of infrastructural and station redevelopment projects under Amrit Bharat scheme, speed enhancement work, time-tabling of trains, maintenance of railway assets and enhancement of freight loading.

Integral Coach Factory General Manager U Subba Rao, Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore and all the principal heads of departments participated in the review meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India
4
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024